Kerala reports 3,777 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 5,190,810

-
ALSO READ
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wants secular nature of yoga to be retained
Kerala floods: Blame game begins as death toll reaches 35
Extremely delighted to meet hockey star Sreejesh: Kerala CM Vijayan
Health minister Mandaviya speaks to Kerala CM over Covid situation
-
Kerala has reported 3,777 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday.
With this, the total count of the cases in the state has gone up to 5,190,810.
During the last 24 hours, 3,856 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 5,108,312.
While 34 people lost their lives to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 42,967.
There are currently 38,361 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
Kerala reported the first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kochi, said state Health Minister Veena George on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU