Europe entering 'plausible endgame' to Covid-19 pandemic, says WHO

-
ALSO READ
How will Covid pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame
Omicron wave to hit unvaccinated in Europe: WHO Regional Director
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
No plausible reason for long Covid to be less with Omicron: Experts
WHO Europe urges caution during holidays amid double coronavirus surge
-
The director of the World Health Organisation's Europe office said on Thursday the continent is now entering a plausible endgame to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is starting to plateau.
Dr. Hans Kluge said at a media briefing that there is a singular opportunity for countries across Europe to take control of COVID-19 transmission due to three factors: high levels of immunisation due to vaccination and natural infection, the virus' tendency to spread less in warmer weather and the lower severity of the omicron variant.
As the winter subsides in much of Europe in the coming weeks, Kluge said the upcoming spring leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquility and a much higher level of population defense against any resurgence in transmission.
Even if another variant emerges, Kluge said health authorities in Europe should be able to keep it in check, provided immunisation and boosting efforts continue, along with other public health interventions.
He said, however, this demands a drastic and uncompromising increase in vaccine sharing across borders, saying vaccines must be provided to everyone across Europe and beyond.
Scientists have repeatedly warned that unless the majority of the world's population is vaccinated, any opportunities for COVID-19 to keep spreading means it could mutate into deadlier and more transmissible forms.
Kluge noted that there were 12 million new coronavirus cases across WHO's European region last week, the highest single weekly total during the pandemic. He said that spike was driven by the hugely infectious omicron variant, but said that admissions to hospital intensive care units haven't risen significantly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU