Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs PM after chopper ferrying CDS crashes

Defence Minister is monitoring the situation after an helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and several other offficers on board met with an accident on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Sources said Singh has briefed Prime Minister about the crash and the chief has been asked to reach the site.

There was no immediate word on the condition of Rawat.

A meeting of senior officials of the ministry is underway, sources said.

The defence minister is likely to make a statement on the issue in Parliament.

Official sources said the Mi-17V5 helicopter got airborne from Sulur for Wellington and there were 14 persons on board the chopper including the crew.

Four bodies have been recovered from the site of the crash, they said.

The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

