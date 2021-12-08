96 civilians, 366 terrorists killed in Kashmir post Art 370 repeal: Govt

-
At least 96 civilians have been killed in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 while 366 terrorists have been neutralised by security forces, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that "no Kashmiri Pandit/Hindu has been displaced from the valley" post the repeal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
"However, recently some Kashmiri Pandit families, mostly women and children, living in Kashmir have moved to Jammu region.
"These families are of govt. employees, many of whom, move to Jammu in winter as part of movement of officials and the winter vacation in educational institutions," the minister stated.
Replying to another question, Rai said a total of 96 civilians, 81 security forces personnel and 366 personnel were killed in Kashmir since the repeal of Article 370 till this November.
