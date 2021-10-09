Delhi: 25-year-old UPSC aspirant die by suicide in Rajender Nagar

-
25-year-old Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant died by suicide in Delhi's Rajender Nagar, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan.
The deceased was identified as Akanksha Mishra who was preparing for UPSC, she stated.
Chauhan informed that the incident took place on Friday and the Police Control Room (PCR) call was received in Rajender Nagar police station at 11:50 pm about a suicide.
According to the DCP, the deceased was found hanging from the ceiling fan the Prima facie informed.
There were no other external injuries aside from the ligature marks on her neck and the door was locked from inside, it said.
The inquest proceedings under S 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been initiated accordingly.
