JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Et cetera

An eight-point urban agenda for pollution control in India
Business Standard

Drug peddler having alleged links with Arbaaz Merchant, Aryan Khan detained

A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Topics
drugs | Mumbai | Maharashtra

ANI 

heroin, drugs
Photo: Shutterstock

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained a drug peddler during a raid in Santa Cruz on Friday night.

According to the NCB, the drug peddler has alleged links with Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan, accused in the Mumbai cruise party raid case.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 09 2021. 14:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.