Delhi accounted for most crimes against foreigners in India in 2019: NCRB

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai Crime Branch summons rapper Badshah on Aug 20 in fake followers case
CAG red flags on Delhi Police: Dysfunctional CCTVs, radio communication
5 held, 15 booked in UP for attacking cops enforcing lockdown restrictions
Amid coronavirus crisis and spike in crime, it's catch-22 for police
Delhi violence: HC questions police officer for issuing note to probe teams
-
The highest number of crimes against foreigners in India in 2019 were recorded in Delhi (30.1 per cent), followed by Maharashtra (11.7 per cent) and Karnataka (11.2 per cent), a latest government data showed.
A total of 409 cases of crimes against foreigners including rape, murder and theft were lodged in 2019, down from 517 in 2018 and 492 the year before, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
Delhi (123 cases), Maharashtra (48 cases) and Karnataka (46 cases) together formed 53 per cent of the total cases during the year, the data showed.
They were followed by Tamil Nadu (5.6 per cent), Goa and Uttar Pradesh (both 5.1 per cent), Haryana (4.6 per cent), Rajasthan (3.9 per cent), Kerala and Assam (both 3.7 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (3.2 per cent), it showed.
Among the 409 cases lodged in 2019, the maximum 142 were for theft, 54 categorised as 'other IPC (Indian Penal Code) crimes', 41 cheating, 26 assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, 14 simple hurt, the data showed.
There were 13 cases of murder, 12 rape and five kidnappings lodged during the year, the NCRB, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, stated.
Also 15 cases were lodged under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act during the year, according to the data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU