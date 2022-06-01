Delhi airport introduces RFID-enabled tag to track check-in luggage

-
ALSO READ
Delhi airport implements one-hand bag rule with some exceptions
Delhi IGI Airport's new arrivals terminal at T1 becomes operational
World War II era Agartala airport to be 3rd international airport in NE
Negative RT-PCR report must for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai
Cochin International Airport Ltd bags Covid champion award at Wings India
-
The Delhi airport has introduced personalised baggage tag, enabled by radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, which will give passengers real-time information about when and on which belt is their check-in luggage arriving in the terminal, a statement said on Wednesday.
The Delhi airport is the first Indian airport to introduce this facility, its operator GMR Group-led DIAL claimed in a statement.
A passenger can purchase this tag at the Delhi airport, scan the QR code on it and register it on website bag.hoi.in, the statement mentioned.
"Once the tag is registered, all a passenger has to do is to tie the tag or place it into their check-in luggage," it noted.
Passengers will start receiving SMS alerts with the details of baggage on their registered mobile number when their baggage arrives at the Delhi Airport, it said.
"They will get the message on their mobile that their luggage is ready to be picked up at the designated baggage belt," it noted.
The 'BAGG TRAX' tags will soon be commercially launched for flyers at the Delhi airport. Presently, as part of the pilot project, BAGG TRAX tags are given to select frequent flyers at Terminal 3 only, it said.
Once commercially launched, flyers can buy it in the departure sections of any of the terminals at the Delhi airport, it noted.
BAGG TRAX will not only help the domestic and international arrival passengers but also those in transit to track their checked-in baggage, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU