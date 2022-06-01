I-T dept raids at 400 locations of liquor barons, others across nation

-
ALSO READ
Liquor rebate: Can't foster drunkenness with discounts, Delhi govt tells HC
Delhi excise dept orders liquor shops to stop offering discounts
Raids in J'khand's MGNREGA funds fraud case; ED recovers over Rs 18 crore
From scrapping retro tax law to record GST mop-up: 2021 for revenue dept
Mumbai: ED conducts raids at Indiabulls Finance Center
-
The Income Tax department on Wednesday started search operations at about 400 locations belonging to various groups, including liquor barons, across the country, sources said.
The search operation is on at five states, including Haryans's Gurugram, Mumbai, Delhi.
In Mumbai, an I-T team reached the office of Embassy Group situated in Bandra Kurla Complex. Nobody was allowed to leave or enter the office.
At Gurugram, the search operation was on at the office of a businessman who deals with liquor.
The government agency has doubt that they are allegedly involved in tax evasion.
Further details are awaited.
--IANS
atk/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU