Delhi at 69.8 mm receives highest rainfall in January since 1995

has received 69.8 mm in January this year so far -- the exact amount the city had received in the first month of 1995 -- data from the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, showed after a rainy Saturday.

As per data, since 1950, had received the highest amount of in January in 1989 at 79.7 mm, followed by 1995 and then Saturday.

Post the on Saturday, the city's maximum temperature dipped to 14.7-degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to a western disturbance, widespread is likely to be seen over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Northern Rajasthan till Sunday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am in was recorded at 100 per cent.

--IANS

rdk/arm

