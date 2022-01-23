JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Bommai to convene all-party meet to discuss inter-state water disputes
Business Standard

DRDO to display two tableaux at Republic Day parade: Defence Ministry

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will display two tableaux at the forthcoming Republic Day Parade on January 26, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

Topics
DRDO | Republic Day | Defence ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi policemen guard outside historic Red Fort as part of security arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Delhi policemen guard outside historic Red Fort as part of security arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will display two tableaux at the forthcoming Republic Day Parade on January 26, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

"The tableaux are 'Suite of Indigenously Developed Sensors, Weapons and Electronic Warfare Systems for LCA Tejas' and 'Air Independent Propulsion System (AIP)' developed for the submarines of the Indian Navy," a ministry statement said.

The first tableau will display an indigenously-developed Advanced Electronically Scanned Array Radar called 'Uttam', five different aerially launched weapons and an Electronic Warfare (EW) jammer to further enhance the capabilities of fourth-generation Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas.

Developed by a Bangalore-based electronics laboratory, the 'Uttam' radar is a highly compact and modular state-of-the-art sensor to provide situational awareness to the pilot.

The five aerially launched weapons include air-to-air missile 'Astra' which is an all-weather, active radar homing missile with beyond visual range striking capabilities; 'Rudram', a new generation anti-radiation missile with a capability to destroy adversary's radar and communication systems; 'Smart Anti Airfield Weapon', meant to destroy the ground targets and airfields; a long range guided glide bomb 'Gaurav' and 'Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation', an advanced precision strike weapon meant for ground targets.

These weapons are developed using complex technologies by Hyderabad-based DRDO laboratories.

The second tableau will showcase an indigenously-developed AIP System for propelling the Indian Naval submarines underwater. The AIP System is powered by indigenously-developed fuel cells with a novel onboard hydrogen generator. It is one of the most advanced AIP Systems in the world where Fuel Cell Technology is used to generate onboard power.

The AIP allows a submarine to be submerged for longer periods compared to conventional diesel-electric submarines and makes the sub-surface platform more efficient by making it quieter than even a nuclear submarine.

--IANS

rdk/arm

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, January 23 2022. 07:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU