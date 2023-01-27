JUST IN
Mayoral elections: SC to list for hearing AAP candidate's petition on Feb 3
Business Standard

Delhi BJP to discuss organisational issues in 2-day executive meet

In the aftermath of its defeat in the MCD polls, the senior leaders of Delhi BJP will take stock of the existing organisational issues within the party at a state executive meeting on Friday

Topics
Delhi government | BJP | indian government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi BJP to discuss org issues, upcoming prog in 2-day executive meet
Delhi BJP to discuss org issues, upcoming prog in 2-day executive meet

In the aftermath of its defeat in the MCD polls, the senior leaders of Delhi BJP will take stock of the existing organisational issues within the party at a state executive meeting on Friday.

The two-day executive committee meeting will also discuss roadmaps for the upcoming events including the 2024 Parliamentary and 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, a senior party functionary said.

A political proposal will be presented in the meeting that will seek to "expose" the Kejriwal government's alleged "corruption and failure to deliver" besides highlighting various initiatives and development works in Delhi by the BJP-ruled central government, he said.

A discussion on the party's performance in the past six months will include its defeat in the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), an office bearer said.

Some announcements of programmes in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly polls are also expected, he said.

The first day of the meeting will be held at the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg. Working president Virendra Sachdeva will chair the meeting to be attended by senior state office bearers and the party's MPs and MLAs in Delhi.

Union minister Anurag Thakur will address the second day of the executive meeting at Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath Road, party leaders added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 12:23 IST

