Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight hit by bird, suffers radome damage: DGCA

A Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight was hit by a bird during the climb on Thursday, due to which the aircraft suffered a radome damage

Topics
Akasa Air | Airplanes | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Akasa Air
Photo: ANI

A Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight was hit by a bird during the climb on Thursday, due to which the aircraft suffered a radome damage.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said: "Today, Akasa B-737-8 (Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi."

On October 14, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted to Mumbai also due to a bird hit.

--IANS

kvm/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 15:51 IST

`
