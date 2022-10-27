Kerala government orders probe as Byju's shuts down Trivandrum office

After Byju's closed its office at the Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and forced all the employees to resign, Kerala education minister V Sivankutty said that the state government will probe the issue, reported the Economic Times (ET).

"The employees have many grievances including job loss. The labour department will conduct a serious investigation in this regard," Sivankutty wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

A Byju's official said that the company is aiming to cut costs and "restructure" for profitable growth.

"In this regard, while we are discontinuing a part of our Trivandrum operations to reduce redundancy, we are also offering the entire Trivandrum team an opportunity to relocate to Bengaluru," the official said as quoted by ET.

Members of Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation for IT employees in Technopark, met Sivakutty and sought government intervention. They demanded a month's salary and encashment of all the earned leaves.

The company has, however, said that they gave more than a month to the employees to decide.

"If they choose to not use this opportunity, we have made available a generous and progressive exit package to all employees impacted by the restructuring, including extended health insurance benefits, outplacement services and garden leave. This package even includes an assured opportunity to be rehired by Byju’s within the next 12 months at any operational centre across India," the spokesperson of the company said.