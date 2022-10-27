Kerala government orders probe as Byju's shuts down Trivandrum office

-
ALSO READ
Deloitte sought two key changes to Byju's FY21 financials: Report
Byju's audited revenue expected to be lower than projected numbers
Byju's to lay off 2,500 staffers, targets profitability by March
Attrition in IT companies likely to stay at 20% over recession fears
Quarterly appraisals, mass hiring: How India Inc is tackling attrition
-
After Byju's closed its office at the Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and forced all the employees to resign, Kerala education minister V Sivankutty said that the state government will probe the issue, reported the Economic Times (ET).
"The employees have many grievances including job loss. The labour department will conduct a serious investigation in this regard," Sivankutty wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.
A Byju's official said that the company is aiming to cut costs and "restructure" for profitable growth.
"In this regard, while we are discontinuing a part of our Trivandrum operations to reduce redundancy, we are also offering the entire Trivandrum team an opportunity to relocate to Bengaluru," the official said as quoted by ET.
Members of Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation for IT employees in Technopark, met Sivakutty and sought government intervention. They demanded a month's salary and encashment of all the earned leaves.
The company has, however, said that they gave more than a month to the employees to decide.
"If they choose to not use this opportunity, we have made available a generous and progressive exit package to all employees impacted by the restructuring, including extended health insurance benefits, outplacement services and garden leave. This package even includes an assured opportunity to be rehired by Byju’s within the next 12 months at any operational centre across India," the spokesperson of the company said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 14:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU