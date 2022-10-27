BJP vs AAP in Ghazipur after CM Arvind Kejriwal visits landfill site

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the Ghazipur landfill site and launched a scathing attack on the for the 'garbage mountain' ahead of the MCD elections.

"If we don't clean in five years, don't vote for us", Kejriwal said on the site, and added further that the workers will leave the party one day. "A day will come when waalas will leave the BJP. A day will come when even Sambit Patra will say BJP is a gandi party. I'm a jaadugar (magician), I know how to win people's hearts," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party workers protested against CM Kejriwal's visit at the site with black flags and slogans. However, soon workers also reached the spot and countered the BJP workers. The two sides came face to face and raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur.

Both accused each other for the mismanagement of garbage ahead of the MCD polls, which is likely to be held by the end of this year or in early 2023.

"BJP protested my arrival. They don't let anyone visit here, and deploy cops to protect this garbage mountain. Protest as much as you want, but remember Kejriwal is going to build schools, hospitals, and provide electricity to you. I want to urge the people, especially the supporters of BJP to forget their party and vote for me once for the cleanliness of . If I don't clean Delhi in the next five years, don't vote for me," Kejriwal said on the occasion.

"In the last 15 years, the BJP has littered the entire Delhi. Today I have come to see their Ghazipur garbage mountain.

"My appeal to all Delhiites is to vote for the cleanliness of Delhi in the municipal elections this time. Together we have to make Delhi clean and beautiful", Kejriwal tweeted after the visit.

--IANS

avr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)