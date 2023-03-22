Delhi Budget 2023: AAP govt allocates Rs 16,575 crore for education

The will provide new tablets to all teachers, principals, vice-principals besides setting up new computers in 350 schools in the national capital in 2023-24.

The Delhi Budget presented by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday allocated Rs 16,575 crore for the education department for the year 2023-24.

In the 2022-23 Delhi Budget, the education sector had received the highest allocation of Rs 16,278 crore.

Providing 20 new computers to each of the 350 schools under the and teaching of French, German, Japanese and Spanish in Schools of Specialised Excellence are the highlights of the Delhi's budget for education sector.

The minister said more branches of the Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Education will come up in 2023. In 2021, there were 20 schools of specialised education, which will be increased to 37 in 2023.

Gahlot also announced that schools and industries will collaborate to develop professional skills for children at Schools of Applied Learning.

