Delhi CM requests health minister to augment bed capacity in hospitals

Chief Minister has requested Union Health Minister for augmenting the bed capacity in the central government-run hospitals in Delhi, in view of revised projections of up to 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day in the coming weeks under the third surge of the infection in the capital.

In a letter to Vardhan last week, Kejriwal cited a shortfall of around 4,900 beds in hospitals, seeking the Union minister's direction to the hospitals run by the central government in to provide at least 1,092 additional beds, including 300 ICU beds, with the required medical staff.

The chief minister said is witnessing a renewed increase in the number of COVID-19 cases for the last few days and cited the revised response strategy 3.0 of the Dr Paul Committee, projecting up to 15,000 cases per day during the third surge in the upcoming weeks due to the rising pollution, celebration of festivals, wedding season and other factors.

At present, has a total bed capacity of 15,713, including ICU beds, for COVID-19 patients, he pointed out.

However, the shortfall of around 4,900 beds will have to be met by augmentation in hospitals run by both the Centre and the state government, Kejriwal said.

The central government-run hospitals in the capital have a proposed augmentation of around 1,092 beds, he said and requested Vardhan for the necessary directions so that the bed capacity in Delhi's hospitals for COVID 19 patients is adequate in the coming weeks.

