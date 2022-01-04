Kejriwal tests Covid positive as India's new cases hit highest in months

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
India's tour of England: Test team hit by Covid, player tests positive
Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya
AAP chief, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19, a day after speaking at an election rally where none of the people on the dais could be seen wearing a mask despite rising infections in the country.
Kejriwal, the most senior elected official in the territory of Delhi, was one of the 37,379 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the past 24 hours. The daily case load was the highest since early September as the Omicron coronavirus variant starts to overtake Delta in places like the capital, though authorities say hospitalisations have not spiked yet.
Kejriwal, who addressed the rally in the poll-bound state of Uttarakhand, said in a Twitter post he had isolated at home with mild symptoms and urged those who came in touch with him in recent days to do similar and be tested for COVID-19.
I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022
Mega-rallies early last year helped Delta wreak havoc in the country, and several states head to elections again in a few months, worrying health experts and the public alike. Local media have reported that even a court in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous, has urged authorities to consider delaying the election there.
"Try spending some time in isolation to watch your own videos/advertisements on how to be careful, wear masks, and not overcrowd public places," Facebook user Abhishekh Singh wrote on Kejriwal's official page.
Delhi reported more than 4,000 new infections late on Monday, with over 6% of all tests turning positive. Federal government guidance has been for local authorities to impose movement curbs as necessary when the rate breaches 5%.
India's overall positive case rate has nearly tripled since early November to 3.24% on Tuesday, and some cities have already closed schools and colleges.
The country has so far confirmed 1,892 Omicron cases, the most being in Mumbai's home state of Maharashtra, followed by Delhi, according to the federal home ministry.
The country's death toll rose by 124 to reach a total of 482,017. Total infections stand at 34.96 million.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU