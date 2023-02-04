JUST IN
Bengal govt might exceed its excise collection target for 2022-23
Business Standard

Kejriwal again asks LG to allow Finland visit of Delhi school teachers

He made the request in a tweet in Hindi, issued soon after Punjab CM flagged off the first batch of 36 state government school principals for a visit to Singapore for professional training

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal, MCD polls
Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday made a fresh plea to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena to allow teachers of city government-run schools to visit Finland for a training programme.

He made the request in a tweet in Hindi, issued soon after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flagged off the first batch of 36 state government school principals for a visit to Singapore for professional training.

"A batch of 36 principals have left today for Singapore for training. This is for the better future of children of Punjab. I request the LG to allow Delhi teachers to go to Finland for training. Why do you hate teachers and children of Delhi?" tweeted Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in power in Punjab.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 12 had alleged that the LG had barred the school teachers from travelling to Finland for their training, adding a new flashpoint in the ongoing tussle between the Delhi government and Saxena.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, has claimed that the AAP-led government had accepted the proposal for training and sent it to the LG who has "rejected" it saying the training can be done in the country itself.

The Kejriwal government has been seeking a nod from the LG since then on the issue of Finland trip of teachers.

Punjab Chief Minister Mann on Saturday said the AAP had before last year's assembly polls given a "guarantee" to people that the education system will be completely transformed in the state.

The principals will participate in a Professional Teacher Training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 14:13 IST

