JNU admission 2022: Registration process begins for undergraduate courses

On Wednesday, (JNU) began the registration process for admission to undergraduate programmes through the Common University (CUET). Candidates can apply for the programmes through the official website of -- jnuee. .ac.in.

Candidate needs to click on the link about applications for BA programmes, which will open a portal where they can log in with their CUET-UG application number and date of birth as password.

The registration fee for candidates belonging to the general category, economically weaker section and OBC is Rs 250 and Rs 100 for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities. Foreign candidates will have to pay Rs 2,392 for registration.

Candidates will have to fill out an online application with personal details and qualification details. Then scanned photos and signatures need to be uploaded and payment is to be made.

“A candidate should furnish all details while filling the online application form and is also required to create a password and answer a chosen security question,” the official said, the Indian Express reported.

“After successful submission of personal details, an application number will be generated and it will be used to complete the remaining steps of the form and will also be required for all future correspondence.” This year the university has opted for CUET for admission to undergraduate programmes.

Admissions to BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Biology and Certificate of Proficiency Programmes of for 2022-23 are being done through CUET (UG) 2022.

The result of the debut edition of the CUET was declared by the National Testing Agency earlier in September.

JNU is among the last central universities in the city that have opened its registration process for UG admission. While Jamia Millia Islamia started the registration process in August, Delhi University launched its admission portal on September 12.