Govt makes budgetary allocation of Rs 786 cr for tourism sector in J&K
Business Standard

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets PWD portfolio from Satyendar Jain

Sisodia is already handling 10 important departments which include Education, Finance, Planning, Tourism, Art and Culture, and Employment among others

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(
File Photo: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been allocated the Public Works Department, which was being held by Health Minister Satyendra Jain, an official notification said on Wednesday.

"On the advice of the Chief Minister, Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given the responsibility of Public Works Department to Manish Sisodia. This new responsibility will be in addition to the portfolios he is already holding," read the notification issued by the Delhi government.

Sisodia is already handling 10 important departments which include Education, Finance, Planning, Tourism, Art and Culture, and Employment among others. With the new responsibility, he will be holding charge of a total of 11 departments.

Last year in October also, Sisodia was given the additional responsibility of Labour Department which was being held by Gopal Rai.

Delhi can have total of seven ministers currently which also includes Chief Minister. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal doesn't hold any portfolio in this government.

Jain, who had charge of eight departments so far, now holds seven - Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Water Department.

While Rai has three departments and Imran Hussain two, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot have five departments each.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 23 2022. 20:48 IST

