Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets PWD portfolio from Satyendar Jain

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been allocated the Public Works Department, which was being held by Health Minister Satyendra Jain, an official notification said on Wednesday.
"On the advice of the Chief Minister, Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given the responsibility of Public Works Department to Manish Sisodia. This new responsibility will be in addition to the portfolios he is already holding," read the notification issued by the Delhi government.
Sisodia is already handling 10 important departments which include Education, Finance, Planning, Tourism, Art and Culture, and Employment among others. With the new responsibility, he will be holding charge of a total of 11 departments.
Last year in October also, Sisodia was given the additional responsibility of Labour Department which was being held by Gopal Rai.
Delhi can have total of seven ministers currently which also includes Chief Minister. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal doesn't hold any portfolio in this government.
Jain, who had charge of eight departments so far, now holds seven - Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Water Department.
While Rai has three departments and Imran Hussain two, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot have five departments each.
