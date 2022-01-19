New entrant Amit Palekar is AAP's CM face for Goa Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial face for the next month's assembly elections in

The 46-year-old lawyer had recently joined and is the party's candidate from the St Cruz Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by BJP.

His name was announced by national convener and Delhi Chief Minister in Panaji,



wants a change and has been getting a tremendous response in the coastal state. People are impressed with the Delhi model of governance, he said.

Kejriwal said that this time, the party has given tickets to the fresh faces across the state. He said that Palekar is a new face for

Palekar is the one who is ready to even give his life for Goa, said Kejriwal.

The AAP had announced that it will give face from the Bhandari community as its CM face in Goa. Palekar belongs to the Bhandari community.

Kejriwal denied that by announcing a member of the Bhandari community as the CM face in Goa, the AAP is playing caste politics.

On the contrary, we are correcting the caste politics which was earlier played by other political parties, he said.



"I'm guaranteeing you a corruption-free Goa. We will get back Goa's lost glory, a Goa everyone dreamt of. I will keep every word that I have said and that is my guaranty," said Amit Palekar after announcement of his candidature.

