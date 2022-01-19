New entrant Amit Palekar is AAP's CM face for Goa Assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Incumbent BJP to face challenge from newcomers TMC, AAP in Goa polls
Assembly Polls: AAP will give honest govt to Goa, says Arvind Kejriwal
Bhagwant Mann is AAP's chief minister candidate for Punjab assembly polls
Global brands in India face mutiny as they bypass traditional distributors
Goa Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM face on Wednesday
-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial face for the next month's assembly elections in Goa.
The 46-year-old lawyer had recently joined AAP and is the party's candidate from the St Cruz Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by BJP.
His name was announced by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Panaji,
Goa wants a change and AAP has been getting a tremendous response in the coastal state. People are impressed with the Delhi model of governance, he said.
Kejriwal said that this time, the party has given tickets to the fresh faces across the state. He said that Palekar is a new face for Goa.
Palekar is the one who is ready to even give his life for Goa, said Kejriwal.
The AAP had announced that it will give face from the Bhandari community as its CM face in Goa. Palekar belongs to the Bhandari community.
Kejriwal denied that by announcing a member of the Bhandari community as the CM face in Goa, the AAP is playing caste politics.
On the contrary, we are correcting the caste politics which was earlier played by other political parties, he said.
"I'm guaranteeing you a corruption-free Goa. We will get back Goa's lost glory, a Goa everyone dreamt of. I will keep every word that I have said and that is my guaranty," said Amit Palekar after announcement of his candidature.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU