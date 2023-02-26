JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi Dy CM fighting 'battle of truth', country with him: Bhagwant Mann

The entire country is with Manish Sisodia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said after the AAP leader appeared before the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case on Sunday

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Bhagwant Mann | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during a function to provide financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the protest over farm reform laws, in Chandigarh, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI

The entire country is with Manish Sisodia who is fighting the "battle of truth", Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said after the AAP leader appeared before the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case on Sunday.

With several AAP leaders coming out in support of the Delhi deputy chief minister, Mann in a tweet in Hindi said, "Manish ji, you are fighting the battle of truththe whole country is with youthe love of millions of children is with you".

He said "we are all with the person" who brought revolution in education sector.

Sisodia on Sunday appeared before the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 17:32 IST

