Delhi Dy CM fighting 'battle of truth', country with him: Bhagwant Mann

The entire country is with who is fighting the "battle of truth", Punjab Chief Minister said after the AAP leader appeared before the CBI for questioning in the excise policy scam case on Sunday.

With several AAP leaders coming out in support of the deputy chief minister, Mann in a tweet in Hindi said, "Manish ji, you are fighting the battle of truththe whole country is with youthe love of millions of children is with you".

He said "we are all with the person" who brought revolution in education sector.

Sisodia on Sunday appeared before the CBI for questioning in the excise policy scam case.

