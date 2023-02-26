Delhi Dy CM fighting 'battle of truth', country with him: Bhagwant Mann

-
The entire country is with Manish Sisodia who is fighting the "battle of truth", Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said after the AAP leader appeared before the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case on Sunday.
With several AAP leaders coming out in support of the Delhi deputy chief minister, Mann in a tweet in Hindi said, "Manish ji, you are fighting the battle of truththe whole country is with youthe love of millions of children is with you".
He said "we are all with the person" who brought revolution in education sector.
Sisodia on Sunday appeared before the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case.
First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 17:32 IST
