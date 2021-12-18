Delhi government ready for Omicron variant, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Delta variant continues to be dominant in Covid cases across India: INSACOG
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
How Indian engineering colleges are revamping medical R&D with new-age tech
Rajasthan becomes 1st state to develop facility for Genome Sequencing
Mortality 'significantly' increased in 2nd Covid wave in India: Study
-
Delhi government is ready to tackle the Omicron variant of COVID, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.
He advised people not to panic saying even though the variant was said to spread faster than the previous ones, its symptoms were mild.
He said Delhi was unlikely to face another wave of infections, since according to the sero survey conducted by the Delhi government, 96 per cent of the state population was found to have antibodies and a majority of them were vaccinated.
"I have been holding meetings these last few days and I want to assure people that our government is ready to tackle Omicron," Kejriwal said at a Christmas and New Year event hosted by the Delhi Assembly Speaker here in the assembly premises.
The CM said the government learnt lessons during the April wave and has worked on its shortcomings.
"In April this year, the fourth wave of COVID in Delhi claimed many lives. We took help from everyone and together we brought it under control. We pray to god there is no next wave but if it comes we will bring it under control as we did during the last wave of infection in April," he said.
Kejriwal greeted Delhiites and people of the country with a message of peace, brotherhood and wellbeing of all.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU