Delhi govt converts 4 private hospitals into Omicron dedicated centres

The Delhi government has designated four new private hospitals as dedicated centres for treatment of new Covid variant Omicron.
Earlier, only Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital was designated for Omicron treatment.
The government has notified Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Max Saket, Fortis Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital Tughlakabad for the treatment of Omicron on payment basis with immediate effect. With addition of these four private hospitals, now the new Covid variant Omicron will be treated in total five hospitals in Delhi.
"In order to augment the capacity of institutional isolation facility in the private sector for Covid positive international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the countries classified as 'at-risk' as per the Centre's guidelines, the authorities of Batra Hospital & Research Centre, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Fortis Super Specialty Hospital, Vasant Kunj and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital are hereby directed to establish separate units for such passengers on payment basis with immediate effect and to follow the SOPs issued by health ministry, government of India," reads the order issued by Delhi Health department.
According to the circular, Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, was directed to establish separate unit for COVID positive international passengers on December 1.
With 10 fresh cases of Omicron detected on Friday in Delhi, the city's tally has gone up to 20. However, 10 people of these 20 have been discharged.
