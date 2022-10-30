JUST IN
Delhi air quality worsens, nears 'severe' zone as stubble burning rises
Heat waves due to climate change have cost world economy trillions so far
India, Sweden collaborate for sustainable future via innovation projects
India's per capita GHG emissions far below world average: UNEP report
Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections during Australia meet
18 UP districts fail to meet expectations in curbing stubble burning
Anti-dust campaign: Fines of Rs 32.4 lakh imposed at construction sites
Greenhouse gases reach new record high levels in 2021: UN weather agency
Haryana govt considering announcing MSP on stubble to check its burning
Delhi environment minister to chair meeting on anti-dust campaign
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Assam cabinet approves new rules to promote wood-based industries
Business Standard

Delhi govt, police to apply curbs on BS III petrol, BS IV diesel vehicle

As many as 120 enforcement teams of the Delhi government's transport department and the city police will implement restriction on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheeler in Delhi

Topics
Delhi-NCR | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi traffic, Gurugram, Traffic, rainfall

As many as 120 enforcement teams of the Delhi government's transport department and the city police will implement restriction on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheeler in the national capital if such curbs are imposed, officials said.

Amid worsening pollution levels in Delhi, the Centre's air quality panel Saturday directed authorities in the National Capital Region to implement curbs such as a ban on construction and demolition activities under the Graded Response Action Plan stage III.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) further said states might impose restrictions on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in the NCR considering the worsening air quality. This direction is non-binding on authorities.

According to a Delhi Transport Department official, the 120 enforcement teams of the department will be implementing the restrictions along with Delhi Police.

"We check the vehicles by uploading their registration numbers in the Vahan database and checking their type and other specifics. All the 120 enforcement teams are busy in implementing the various pollution-related measures," the official said.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting on Sunday to discuss measures to be implemented under stage III of GRAP.

The national capital's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 397 at 4 pm, the worst since January. It was 354 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 302 on Tuesday and 312 on Monday (Diwali).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi-NCR

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 07:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.