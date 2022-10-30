Delhi govt, police to apply curbs on BS III petrol, BS IV diesel vehicle

As many as 120 enforcement teams of the Delhi government's transport department and the city police will implement restriction on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheeler in the national capital if such curbs are imposed, officials said.

Amid worsening pollution levels in Delhi, the Centre's air quality panel Saturday directed authorities in the National Capital Region to implement curbs such as a ban on construction and demolition activities under the Graded Response Action Plan stage III.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) further said states might impose restrictions on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in the NCR considering the worsening air quality. This direction is non-binding on authorities.

According to a Delhi Transport Department official, the 120 enforcement teams of the department will be implementing the restrictions along with Delhi Police.

"We check the vehicles by uploading their registration numbers in the Vahan database and checking their type and other specifics. All the 120 enforcement teams are busy in implementing the various pollution-related measures," the official said.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a high-level meeting on Sunday to discuss measures to be implemented under stage III of GRAP.

The national capital's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 397 at 4 pm, the worst since January. It was 354 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 302 on Tuesday and 312 on Monday (Diwali).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)