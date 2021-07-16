Delhi govt rejects city police's panel of lawyers for farmers cases

-
The Delhi Cabinet led by Arvind Kejriwal on Friday rejected the city police's proposal to set up a panel of lawyers for cases related to the farmers protest against the central farm laws, government sources said on Friday.
The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting here.
It was decided that the Delhi government's lawyers will be public prosecutors in court matters related to the farmers' agitation, they said.
The cabinet decision will be sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for approval.
On Thursday, the Delhi government had accused the BJP-ruled Centre of putting pressure on it to replace its prosecutors appearing in cases related to the anti-farm laws stir, with those of the Delhi Police.
Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has "rejected" the panel of Delhi government lawyers appearing in the cases against the farmers protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws at the city's borders, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said.
