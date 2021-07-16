HC upholds NHIDC decision in terminating contract for Nagaland NH project

-
ALSO READ
Guwahati HC directs Nagaland govt to reopen anganwadi centres in state
India, World Bank sign $68 mn project for improving education in Nagaland
India needs a new Highway Services Authority
IIT-Guwahati: Average package in campus placements higher than last year
NHAI debt reaches new high of Rs 3.2 trillion; toll revenue dips 4%
-
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) - Photo: Website
The Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench has upheld the decision of the NHIDCL in terminating the Rs 365 crore contract with a private company for construction of a portion of four-lane National Highway connecting Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland.
The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) on June 1 had terminated the contract with Gayatri Projects Ltd (GPL), which they had been awarded on April 22, 2016.
At the time of signing of agreement, it was stated that the contract works would be completed in 3 years from the appointed date.
The scheduled date had lapsed by more than 2 years. Following the termination of the contract on June 1, GPL had filed a writ petition (C) before the Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench, which was dismissed on Wednesday by Justice Songkhupchung Serto and Justice S Hukato Swu.
The court observed that the extreme action of contract termination was taken only after the petitioner failed to keep the terms and conditions given therein.
Meanwhile, Nagaland Minister for Planning and Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, Neiba Kronu appreciated the NHIDCL for terminating the contract with Gayatri Projects Ltd. (GPL) from construction of 4-laning of Kohima-Dimapur road.
"I want to congratulate and appreciate the NHIDCL for taking a timely decision on termination of the GPL EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) Mode contract worth Rs 340 crore of the 4-laning Kohima-Dimapur road," said Kronu in a release issued here on Thursday.
The minister also lauded the judgement on dismissal of the writ petition filed by the GPL against the termination of contract by the Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench.
"This will also cement the public faith in the judiciary to mete out immediate redressal to the common masses," he said.
Maintaining that the general public had suffered enough because of the irresponsible contractors in many ways, Kronu said enough is enough and the time has come for the people of Nagaland to appreciate such decisions of NHIDCL and the Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU