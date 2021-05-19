Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection

-
ALSO READ
AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus amid rising cases
What is mucormycosis, the deadly fungal infection among Covid patients
Maharashtra to compile database of mucormycosis to assess its spread
Govt engaging with drug makers to ramp up production of anti-fungal drug
Govt chalks out strategy to ensure availability of anti-fungal drug
-
The Delhi government has set up a four-member technical expert committee (TEC) to prevent the indiscriminate use of Amphotericin-B injection and to establish a transparent and efficient system of distribution of this drug to the needy and hospitalised COVID-19 patients.
The drug is used in the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis and is currently in short supply.
Hospitals in Delhi have reported a rise in the number of back fungus cases among people recovering from COVID-19 during the second wave and it could be ascribed to "irrational" use of steroids at home without consulting a doctor.
The expert committee will be headed by Pulmonologist Dr M K Daga, and include Dr Manisha Aggarwal, Dr S Anuradha and Dr Ravi Mehar from Maulana Azad Medical College.
All COVID hospitals requiring Amphotericin-B for treatment of patients will have to apply to the experts committee which will meet twice a day to scrutinise these applications and facilitate rapid decision making "as time is of the essence in such cases", according to an order issued by the health department.
"The guiding principles for TEC shall be evidence-based clinically approved parameters as well as principles of equity, distributive justice and transparency," the order read.
The Directorate General of Health Services should coordinate with the TEC and facilitate rapid decision making and also monitor the overall management of the drug from approval till delivery to the hospital concerned, it said.
The decision of daily meetings will be conveyed to all the stakeholders through e-mail and reasons for refusal will be written and informed to the requisitioning hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU