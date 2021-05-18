Govt chalks out strategy to ensure availability of anti-fungal drug

-
ALSO READ
What is mucormycosis, the deadly fungal infection among Covid patients
Govt engaging with drug makers to ramp up production of anti-fungal drug
Govt ramps up availability of Amphotericin B to fight Covid complication
Maharashtra to compile database of mucormycosis to assess its spread
Covid-19: 270 black fungus cases reported in Pune; therapy SOPs framed
-
The government has chalked out a plan to increase the availability of amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of a rare fungal infection mucormycosis, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.
"Reviewed requirement and supply position of #AmphotericinB which cures Mucormycosis. We have chalked out a strategy with manufacturers to ramp up domestic production as well as to import the drug from all over the world," Mandaviya said in a tweet.
The minister observed that the supply of Amphotericin-B has been increased many-fold in the country.
"We have already improved the supply of #AmphotericinB by many folds. But currently, we are facing a sudden demand surge. Let me assure that we are committed to moving heaven and earth to make it available to needy patients," he said in another tweet.
Stating that the shortage of the drug will be resolved at the earliest, Mandaviya said, "We have also outlined the system for efficient distribution and supply chain management of #AmphotericinB. The shortage will get resolved at the earliest. I also urge states to use this drug judiciously by strictly following guidelines."
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers had said that states have been requested to put in place a mechanism for equitable distribution of supplies of the drug amongst government and private hospitals and health care agencies.
The arrangements for supply will be monitored by the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA)," it had added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU