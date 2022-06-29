Delhi govt to procure 1,950 buses soon; 11k buses in city by 2024-end: CM

-
The Delhi government will procure 1,950 buses and issue fresh tenders for another 4,800 buses, taking the fleet to over 11,000 on the capital's roads by December 2024, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.
He said that a slew of other decisions were also taken during the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
"Delhi government will now make public transport more comfortable and world-class. We will focus on integrating and modernising the transport sector and making it at par with international standards," Kejriwal said in a digital media briefing.
Delhi | Keeping in mind the Delhi weather and comfort of people, electric & air-conditioned buses have been purchased. During the Cabinet Meeting held today, we have agreed to purchase 1,950 buses: CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/1cgjD50MLB— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
He also said the Delhi government has decided to extend the free ration scheme till September 30.
The chief minister said his government will hire experts to roll out its urban farming initiative that was announced in the budget.
"We will be working with the Indian Agriculture Research Institute for the project. These experts will train people by conducting 1,000 workshops at the ward level. We are hoping nearly 25,000 people to be benefitted through this," Kejriwal said.
