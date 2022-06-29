Udaipur beheading: Leaders across the board condemn the brutal killing

Leaders across the political spectrum have come out against the of an tailor, an incident that has sparked tension and outrage in . 40-year-old Kanhaiya Lal was murdered on Tuesday by two accused, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari, who have now been arrested.

The incident captured in a video shows the two men slit the throat of the tailor, saying they avenged an insult to Islam. In another video, the accused were seen boasting about the as they also issued a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.

The tailor had reportedly shared a social media post that expressed his support to suspended leader Nupur Sharma, whose remarks against Prophet Mohammad had sparked nationwide outrage.

leader on Tuesday said he was deeply shocked by the incident and called for immediate punishment for those spreading terror. Gandhi, in Hindi, tweeted, "I am deeply shocked by the heinous killing in . Brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those spreading terror through such brutality should be punished immediately."

उदयपुर में हुई जघन्य हत्या से मैं बेहद स्तब्ध हूं।



धर्म के नाम पर बर्बरता बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती। इस हैवानियत से आतंक फैलाने वालों को तुरंत सख़्त सज़ा मिले।



हम सभी को साथ मिलकर नफ़रत को हराना है। मेरी सभी से अपील है, कृपया शांति और भाईचारा बनाए रखें। — (@RahulGandhi) June 28, 2022

Chief Minister also condemned the 'heinous murder' case.

Gehlot tweeted in Hindi, "I condemn the heinous of the youth in . Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to every person involved in such heinous crime."

general secretary Vadra tweeted in Hindi, saying, "The culprits should get the harshest punishment. Spreading hatred and violence in the name of religion is fatal for our country and society. We have to together strengthen the efforts for peace and non-violence."

Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind also condemned the incident, saying such acts cannot be justified. The organisation's general secretary, Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, in a statement said, condemned the "brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet" and called it against the law of the land and the laws of Islam.

Delhi CM said such acts have no place in a civilised society. He tweeted, in Hindi, "The Udaipur incident is very horrifying and gruesome. Such dastardly acts have no place in a civilised society. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this crime should be given strict punishment."

उदयपुर की वारदात बेहद भयावह और वीभत्स है। ऐसे नृशंस कृत्य की सभ्य समाज में कोई जगह नहीं है। हम इसकी कड़े शब्दों में निंदा करते हैं। इस वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले अपराधियों को कड़ी सज़ा दी जाए। — (@ArvindKejriwal) June 28, 2022

Samajwadi Party chief said in a tweet in Hindi, "The killing in Udaipur should be condemned in the harshest terms. Everyone in the society has to come forward to save the country's brotherhood."

Mayawati also condemned the incident and demanded action against the culprits.

AIMIM chief said, "I strongly condemn the Udaipur incident... We hope the govt takes strict action. Had the police been more alert, this wouldn't have happened... Radicalisation is spreading."