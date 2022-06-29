Udaipur beheading: Leaders across the board condemn the brutal killing

-
ALSO READ
Udaipur beheading: Centre asks NIA to take over the case, probe in'tl links
Safety flags raised after three electric scooters catch fire in a week
Has the Meesho incident highlighted the flip side of influencer marketing?
Much more than Prashant Kishor at Cong's 3-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur
Kerala by-election Congress' first popularity test after Udaipur meeting
-
Leaders across the political spectrum have come out against the murder of an Udaipur tailor, an incident that has sparked tension and outrage in Rajasthan. 40-year-old Kanhaiya Lal was murdered on Tuesday by two accused, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari, who have now been arrested.
The incident captured in a video shows the two men slit the throat of the tailor, saying they avenged an insult to Islam. In another video, the accused were seen boasting about the murder as they also issued a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.
The tailor had reportedly shared a social media post that expressed his support to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose remarks against Prophet Mohammad had sparked nationwide outrage.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he was deeply shocked by the incident and called for immediate punishment for those spreading terror. Gandhi, in Hindi, tweeted, "I am deeply shocked by the heinous killing in Udaipur. Brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those spreading terror through such brutality should be punished immediately."
उदयपुर में हुई जघन्य हत्या से मैं बेहद स्तब्ध हूं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 28, 2022
धर्म के नाम पर बर्बरता बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती। इस हैवानियत से आतंक फैलाने वालों को तुरंत सख़्त सज़ा मिले।
हम सभी को साथ मिलकर नफ़रत को हराना है। मेरी सभी से अपील है, कृपया शांति और भाईचारा बनाए रखें।
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condemned the 'heinous murder' case.
Gehlot tweeted in Hindi, "I condemn the heinous murder of the youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to every person involved in such heinous crime."
उदयपुर में हुई घटना बहुत ही दुःखद है और उसकी जितनी निंदा की जाए उतनी कम है, बहुत चिंता वाली बात है कि इस प्रकार से मर्डर करना किसी का ये बहुत ही दुःखद भी है, शर्मनाक भी है। मैं समझता हूं कि माहौल ठीक करने की आवश्यकता भी है। पूरे देश के अंदर तनाव का माहौल बन गया है। pic.twitter.com/BOi3zfo1bF— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 28, 2022
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi, saying, "The culprits should get the harshest punishment. Spreading hatred and violence in the name of religion is fatal for our country and society. We have to together strengthen the efforts for peace and non-violence."
Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind also condemned the incident, saying such acts cannot be justified. The organisation's general secretary, Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, in a statement said, condemned the "brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet" and called it against the law of the land and the laws of Islam.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said such acts have no place in a civilised society. He tweeted, in Hindi, "The Udaipur incident is very horrifying and gruesome. Such dastardly acts have no place in a civilised society. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this crime should be given strict punishment."
उदयपुर की वारदात बेहद भयावह और वीभत्स है। ऐसे नृशंस कृत्य की सभ्य समाज में कोई जगह नहीं है। हम इसकी कड़े शब्दों में निंदा करते हैं। इस वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले अपराधियों को कड़ी सज़ा दी जाए।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 28, 2022
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi, "The killing in Udaipur should be condemned in the harshest terms. Everyone in the society has to come forward to save the country's brotherhood."
Mayawati also condemned the incident and demanded action against the culprits.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I strongly condemn the Udaipur incident... We hope the Rajasthan govt takes strict action. Had the police been more alert, this wouldn't have happened... Radicalisation is spreading."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU