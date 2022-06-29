Udaipur murder meant to spread terror, accused booked under UAPA: Gehlot

The Rajasthan Police has booked the two men who brutally murdered Kanhaiya Lal in a day before under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Rajasthan Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

The murder was meant to spread terror. Information has also surfaced that the killers have contacts aborad, he said.

The case will be investigated by the Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police will fully cooperate with the probe agency, he said.

Gehlot made the remarks after charing a high-level meeting in which he reviewed the situation in .

Official sources said the chief minister has also convened an all-party meeting at the his residence at 6 PM today over the Udaipur incident.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to .

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.

