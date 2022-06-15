Delhi govt working to rollout of 2nd phase of bus lane enforcement drive

-
The Delhi government is holding discussions to prepare an action plan for the rollout of the second phase of the bus lane enforcement drive.
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday inspected bus lane enforcement on the Vasant Vihar-INA stretch and directed officials to clear bus lanes around major points on the route at IIT Gate, Munirka, Yusuf Sarai, AIIMS.
"Private vehicles block bus lanes near AIIMS which have been cleared for easy movement. Also convened a meeting with Transport dept, DTC, DIMTS, DTIDC officials to prepare Action plan for phase 2 of bus lane enforcement including addressing driver/conductor training & corrective behaviour at its root- a comprehensive system based on diagnosis, rewards & incentives," Gahlot said in a tweet.
As of June 6, 28,086 challans had been issued by the Transport Department under the bus lane enforcement drive. These include 1,007 challans issued to bus drivers for lane violation and 27,079 challans issued to private vehicle owners for parking in bus lanes, according to official data.
The Delhi government had started an intensive enforcement drive for buses and goods carriers from April 1.
The Transport Department has also been monitoring and prosecuting defaulters under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
