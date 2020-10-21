Delhi HC pulls up govt for not giving funds for needs of district courts

-
ALSO READ
Treat PIL as representation on preventing waterlogging in Delhi: HC
Clear fees of empanelled lawyers in 4 weeks: HC directs Centre, Delhi govt
District courts need good Internet speed for virtual hearings: HC to Delhi
Covid-19 antibody seroprevalence down at 25% in Delhi: Survey report in HC
HC declines plea for Covid-19 testing in all court premises for lawyers
-
The Delhi High Court Wednesday questioned the AAP government for not sanctioning funds for the basic requirements of district courts which have been generating and giving huge revenues to the state through collection of fines and traffic challans and court fees.
A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad remarked, Rs 115 crore collected through virtual traffic fines by district courts. What do you (Delhi government) want? You want to kill the goose that lays the golden egg?
The high court was informed by Reetesh Singh, Officer of Special Duty (Examination), that in 2018-19, the district courts here collected fines of Rs 80 crore and sold court fees worth 90 crore, which were deposited with the Delhi government.
In 2019-20, fines of Rs 89 crore were collected and court fees of Rs 102 crore were sold and from July 2019 to October 12, 2020, traffic challans of Rs 115 crore have been collected by the traffic courts.
To this, the bench said, Despite the aforesaid finances generated by the district courts, they are being starved of funds for the basic requirements of running a court which cannot be countenanced.
The bench also castigated the Delhi government for making the subordinate judiciary run from pillar to post to get funds sanctioned for recruitment of supporting staff which has come to a grinding halt, and asked whether it wanted judicial officers to conduct proceedings from chaupals'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU