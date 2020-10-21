Andhra Pradesh to make 26,000 police recruitments in four years: CM

-
ALSO READ
Andhra's Covid-19 mortality rate low with aggressive testing: Jagan Reddy
3 million women to get house sites worth Rs 22,000 crores in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra High Court orders status quo on 3 capitals till September 21
Jagan Reddy launches schemes to provide nutritious food to women, children
AP CM conducts survey of flood-hit areas in Guntur, Krishna districts
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that 26,000 vacancies in the Police Department would be filled up in the next four years, that is, 6,500 recruitments per year.
"Considering the existing vacancies, weekly offs given to police and additional requirement, police recruitment process will be notified in December," Reddy said while speaking at the Police Commemoration Day in Vijayawada's Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.
He said that the recruitment schedule will be announced in January even as he directed Director General of Police Gautam Sawang to work on it.
The Chief Minister said the recruitment will be carried out in phases.
After his party came to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, Reddy has fulfilled his election promise of giving a day off to policemen, which also resulted in the need to recruit more policemen.
He also promised that amount due to the Police Welfare Fund for the last three years will be released immediately.
Reddy praised the hard work done by policemen across the state in fighting crime in all its manifestations, irrespective of rain or sunshine, day or night or the challenges thrown at them by technology.
Police Commemoration Day activities began across the southern state on Wednesday, which will last for 10 days.
Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and other high officials participated in the Commemoration Day.
--IANS
sth/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU