Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for north coastal Andhra

The Met department forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts of north coastal and Yanam on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecast at isolated places in East Godavari district, including Anantapur and Kurnool in Rayalaseema.

For Thursday also, the Met department forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in coastal Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

However, there is no rain forecast for the next three days after Thursday.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood has now become a well-marked low pressure area over west central part of the sea on the east coast of India.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards during the next 24 hours and move northeastwards thereafter towards West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts across northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours," said a Met official.

Likewise, the east west trough now runs roughly along 15 degrees north across peninsular India, and a cyclonic circulation associated with the well marked low pressure area is over west central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood.

In Bhimavaram and its surrounding areas in West Godavari district, Wednesday is mostly passing as a cloudy day without rain.

--IANS

sth/bg

