JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Railways to begin recruitment drive on December 15; Covid disclosure must
Business Standard

Delhi HC stays CIC order asking IAF to provide PM's foreign visits data

Justice Navin Chawla said the information sought by the RTI applicant with regard to details of the ministry or department officials who accompanied the PM on a trip cannot be disclosed

Topics
Delhi High Court | Central Information Commission | Indian Air Force

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
The court will hear the matter again on April 12

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide information regarding Special Flight Returns-II, which contains details of the Prime Minister's entourage on his foreign trips.
.

Justice Navin Chawla said the information sought by the RTI applicant with regard to details of the ministry or department officials who accompanied the PM on a trip cannot be disclosed, but there was no harm in providing details of the number of passengers on flights. The court will hear the matter again on April 12.
.

.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, December 12 2020. 00:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.