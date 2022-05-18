Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns, says decision is for personal reason: Reports

Delhi lieutenant governor has resigned after serving a term of more than 5 years, said media reports on Wednesday. Baijal cited ”personal issues" for his resignation.

The lieutenant governor administers the national capital, with the state government reporting to him. Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government frequently clashed with Baijal, accusing him of blocking its decisions at the behest of the BJP-led central government.

"He (Baijal) has submitted his resignation to the president," a government official told PTI.

Baijal, a retired civil servant, took over as Lieutenant Governor in December 2016 following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.