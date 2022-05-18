JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Chitra Ramkrishna moves Delhi HC in NSE case; judge recuses from hearing
Business Standard

Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns, says decision is for personal reason: Reports

Baijal, a retired civil servant, took over as Lieutenant Governor in December 2016.

Topics
Delhi government | anil baijal

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has resigned after serving a term of more than 5 years, said media reports on Wednesday. Baijal cited ”personal issues" for his resignation.

The lieutenant governor administers the national capital, with the state government reporting to him. Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government frequently clashed with Baijal, accusing him of blocking its decisions at the behest of the BJP-led central government.

"He (Baijal) has submitted his resignation to the president," a government official told PTI.

Baijal, a retired civil servant, took over as Lieutenant Governor in December 2016 following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, May 18 2022. 17:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU