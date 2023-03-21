Delhi LG chairs meet aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving mobility

-
In a bid to ease traffic congestion and improve overall mobility on the city roads, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena chaired a meeting on Monday and approved decisions like alternate road plans and Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans for Delhi Metro stations, a statement from the LG office said.
Several decisions have been taken at the meeting that was held with the governing body of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC), it said.
To ease the traffic situation and improve mobility, transport and transit in the city including alternate road plan from Chhatarpur on MG Road to Goalpahari at Haryana border have been approved at the meeting.
Walkability plan for Mandi House and MMI plans for Shadipur, Mayur Vihar and Peeragarhi Metro Stations have also been cleared, the statement from the LG office said.
Other decisions included approval of interconnected street network, street design, signalized and grade separated street crossings, model interchange locations and parkings for cycles, buses, auto rickshaw and private cars, it said.
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 07:10 IST
