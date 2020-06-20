JUST IN
AAP opposes 5-day institutional quarantine in Delhi, calls it 'dictatorial'
Delhi LG rolls back 5-day mandatory institutional isolation for Covid cases

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kejriwal and Anil Baijal
FILE PHOTO: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with LG Anil Baijal

Only those Covid-19 positive patients who don't require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and don't have adequate facilities for home isolation will need to undergo institutional isolation, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Saturday.

 

His statement came following protests by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government against his order mandating five-day quarantine for all Covid-19 patients.

 

The order had been opposed by the chief minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday.

 

"Regarding institutional isolation, only those Covid-19 positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation," the LG said on Twitter after the meeting.

 

In another tweet, he said the DDMA approved recommendations of high level expert committee for fixing subsidised rates for Covid-19 treatment in Delhi's private hospitals.
First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 18:38 IST

