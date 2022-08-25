JUST IN
PM Modi to initiate event celebrating Suzuki's 40 years in India on Aug 28
Former CEA Krishnamurthy V Subramanian appointed as next India ED at IMF
Come September, cinema returns to Kashmir after 32 years of intermission
PM Modi bats for remote work, flexible work hours, calls it the future
India's first indigenous carrier 'INS Vikrant' to be commissioned on Sept 2
Vizhinjam port stir: Adani Ports move Kerala HC seeking protection
5G service to be available in most part of the country in 2-3 yrs: Vaishnaw
India urges citizens to examine relevant factors before visiting Sri Lanka
Indian industry welcomes UK's timely Scale-up Visa to attract professionals
India urges Canada to expedite visa processing as students face delays
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Discharged my duties in whatever way possible: Outgoing CJI Ramana
Business Standard

Delhi logs 702 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 4.49%

Delhi on Thursday recorded 702 fresh Co-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

Topics
Coronavirus | Delhi | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus

Delhi on Thursday recorded 702 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new cases came out of 15,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,97,054, while the death toll rose to 26,446, it said.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 945 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent, and six fatalities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 22:28 IST

`