Delhi logs 702 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 4.49%

Delhi on Thursday recorded 702 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.
The new cases came out of 15,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,97,054, while the death toll rose to 26,446, it said.
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 945 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent, and six fatalities.
First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 22:28 IST