US first lady Jill Biden has 'rebound' Covid case, president negative

You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
AP  |  Washington 

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. (Photo: Reuters)
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. (Photo: Reuters)

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent rebound case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Del. vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the virus.

Biden's deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said she has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures.

She added: The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified.

Jill Biden, 71, had been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk from COVID-19, but a minority of those prescribed the drug have experienced a rebound case of the virus a few days after their initial recovery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 23:18 IST

