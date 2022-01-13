Delhi logs record 28,867 Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 29.21%

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
Covid-19: Omicron variant underwent fundamental changes, reveals study
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
80-85% cases were Omicron, remaining delta variant: TN health minister
-
Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to health department data.
Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.
According to the data, Thursday's positivity rate is the highest since May 3, when it was 29.6 per cent.
On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded.
Of the 164 Covid deaths recorded in the first 13 days of January, most patients had comorbidities, according to government data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU