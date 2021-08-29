Delhi Metro makes provision of separate toilet for transgenders at stations

-
ALSO READ
India's fact checking on toilets rests on asking the right questions
Lockdown: Delhi Metro closes entry gates of 5 stations to avoid crowding
DMRC monitoring Ph-IV, Patna Metro via indigenously-built software
Delhi Metro shuts gates at some stations as city locks down over Covid-19
Delhi rains: Gates of Saket metro station closed due to waterlogging
-
Transgenders to have a separate toilet as Delhi metro makes a provision to help them with unhindered access to toilets at the stations.
Delhi Metro has made the provision of allowing them access to separate toilets at its stations, which were hitherto meant for Divyanjans only.
"In its efforts to provide safe space and prevent gender discrimination against transgenders, Delhi Metro on priority basis has designated its existing toilets meant only for Divynagjans so far, to be accessible for the transgenders too," a Delhi Metro official said.
Currently, there are 347 such separate dedicated toilets (in addition to the regular toilets for other passengers) at metro stations spread across the network.
To guide transgenders to these toilets, bilingual signages (English and Hindi both) along with symbols for both the "Persons with Disabilities" and "Transgenders" have been installed adjacent to these toilets.
"Besides this provision of a separate toilet for them, any transgender who wishes to use a gender based toilet as per self-identified gender will also continue to do so," the official added.
DMRC is also in the process of contemplating ways to identify dedicated locations to provide separate public toilet facilities at its upcoming stations in Phase-IV.
The provisions of section 22 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, also mandates adequate welfare measures for transgender persons at all public buildings including public toilet facilities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU