Lockdown: Delhi Metro closes entry gates of 5 stations to avoid crowding

-
ALSO READ
GATE 2021: How to change exam centre at gate.iitb.ac.in and other details
GATE 2021 result declared on gate.iitb.ac.in; only 17.8% pass; know details
GATE 2021 admit card to be released by IIT-B today: All you need to know
Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk completed, Delhi CM to inaugurate on Apr 17
Pride Station: North India gets 1st Metro station dedicated to transgenders
-
Delhi Metro on Tuesday temporarily closed entry for New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk and MG Road stations to ensure social distancing as part of crowd control measures.
Meanwhile, the exit is allowed from all the stations.
Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a series of tweets. "Entry for New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk and MG Road has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures. Exit is allowed," tweeted DMRC.
As Delhi enters a 6-day lockdown, DMRC on Monday issued guidelines and informed that the metro services during peak hours in the mornings (8 am to 10 am) and in evenings (5 pm to 7 pm), across the network, will be available with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes.
For the rest of the day, the metro services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes. During the lockdown period, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity in the Metro.
As many as 240 people lost their lives to COVID-19 -- the highest-ever number of deaths registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi.
As per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Monday evening, the total infection caseload has reached 8,77,146 with 76,887 active cases. The overall COVID-19 casualties in Delhi have soared up to 12,361.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU