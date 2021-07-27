Delhi rains: Gates of Saket metro station closed due to waterlogging

The entry and exit gates of Saket metro station were closed due to waterlogging following heavy in the national capital on Tuesday morning, the Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

"Trains are currently not stopping at Saket metro station. Entry/exit gates have been closed due to waterlogging. Services otherwise normal on entire Yellow Line," the DMRC tweeted.

The yellow line connects Samyapur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)