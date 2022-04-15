Delhi Metro operations to be curtailed on Blue Line section on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Rajiv Chowk-Central Sectratriat section to be shut for few hours on Nov 21
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
SC rejects plea seeking clarification of verdict on Shaheen Bagh protest
No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station after 9 pm on Dec 31: DMRC
Delhi metro maintenance work: Yellow line operations curtailed on Feb 20
-
Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Blue Line will not be available in the initial few hours on Sunday due to planned maintenance work on the segment, officials said on Friday.
The affected section will be between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh metro stations of the corridor.
To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work on the Blue Line, train services on the morning of Sunday on this corridor will be briefly regulated, the officials said.
Train services will be suspended between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh stations from the start of revenue services till 7 am. Hence, two metro stations, namely Ram Krishna Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan, will be closed till the resumption of train services in the section i.e., up to 7 am, they said.
Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali.
Metro services will be available between Noida Electronic City/Vaishali-Rajiv Chowk, and Karol Bagh- Dwarka Sec-21, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.
Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains about destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU