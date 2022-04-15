Indians without Schengen visa can't fly to UK on EU airlines

-
ALSO READ
Finland starts demanding Covid-19 tests on intra-EU borders
Greece lifts travel restrictions for Indians, Covid test mandatory
Visa beats quarterly profit estimates on travel, online spending boom
Amid Covid-19 concerns, US expands interview waivers for H-1B, L-1 visas
Visa, immigration services modernisation scheme extended for 5 years
-
Indian citizens, without transit or regular Schengen visas, are unable to fly to the UK through European Union airlines like Lufthansa, KLM and Air France as they are stopped at the origin airports in India itself.
As the UK is no longer part of the European Union, it has, post Brexit, made mandatory of for non-EU citizens to get a transit Schengen visa in order to fly to the UK on transit flights operated by its airlines.
Schengen visa is a short-term visa that allows its holder to travel freely throughout the Schengen area, which covers 26 EU countries or "Schengen States" without border controls between them.
The move took place on January 1 last year.
Non-EU citizens can fly to the UK without transit or regular Schengen visa only through non-stop flights or by one stop flights only through Gulf countries or Switzerland. The EU rule does not apply for Switzerland as it is not a member of the Union.
However, there are several services which fly directly to the United Kingdom.
After India resumed scheduled international flights, foreign airlines have started offering one-stop connections between India and the rest of the world.
Following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, this one-stop business has also increased significantly.
Last year, Air India had announced non-stop flights between India and the UK.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU