JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Modi MP kicks up 'Ramayana' storm, claims Sita was a 'test-tube baby'
Business Standard

Fire breaks out in Mumbai Income Tax office; no casualties reported

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A fire broke out in Scindia House in Mumbai
A fire broke out in Scindia House in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

A fire broke out in the Income Tax office in South Mumbai on Friday , but no casualties were reported, a Fire Brigade official said.

A fire broke out in Scindia House in Mumbai
A fire broke out in Scindia House in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House and efforts are on to douse it, he said.



 
A fire broke out in Scindia House in Mumbai
A fire broke out in Scindia House in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

"Five fire engines, four water tankers along with adequate number of fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site to douse the flames," the official said.


"Our control room received information at 4.55 pm about a fire erupting on the third floor of the ground plus six-storeyed building.

A fire broke out in Scindia House in Mumbai
A fire broke out in Scindia House in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said.No injuries were reported so far, but one person trapped on the second floor of the commercial building was rescued by firefighters, he said.

The building, a well-known landmark in South Mumbai, also houses the office of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).
First Published: Fri, June 01 2018. 21:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements